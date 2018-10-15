Cahersiveen businessman recovering well after undergoing cancer drug trial in USA

Cahersiveen businessman Andrew Cooke is home and recovering well, after undergoing treatment in the US for a rare form of cancer.

The well-known restaurant owner was given a limited chance of survival – but was accepted on a trial for a new cancer drug in the States, following a huge public response to a ‘Go Fund Me’ campaign.

He and his wife flew home on Thursday, having been treated by a medical team in North Shore Health Centre in Long Island.





They’re due to return in a month’s times for Phase Two of the treatment, which costs tens of thousands of dollars.

Kate Cooke has thanked the public for their incredible generosity.

She says her husband’s story gives hope to other cancer sufferers: