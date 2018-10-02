Cahersiveen businessman heads to US for trial of drug that may prolong his life

A south Kerry businessman suffering from a rare and terminal form of cancer, has flown out to the USA for treatment that may prolong his life.

Andrew Cooke, who owns QC’s restaurant in Cahersiveen with his wife Kate, says this is his only chance of survival, as the cancer has now spread to his spine.

Father of four Andrew Cooke was first diagnosed with this rare form of cancer last year.





He’s undergone a number of treatments, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy – however, the cancer is now at stage four, and his medical team say his only remaining option is with a drug only available on trial in the US.

The first phase of this drug trial would cost half a million dollars, which is not covered by the couple’s health insurance, as it’s outside of the European Union.

The drug specifically targets the Exon 20 mutation which causes the cancer, and is made by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The launch of a Go Fund Me campaign has to date raised more than 98,000 Euro.