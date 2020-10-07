Cahersiveen among prize winners in Begin Together Awards

Cahersiveen is among the prize winners in the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards 2020.

It’s receiving a cash prize of €5,000, after being named runner-up in the up to 2,000 population category.

The Bank of Ireland Begin Together Awards bring business and community groups together to support local recovery and rebuilding.

They were previously known as the National Enterprise Town Awards.

Head of Bank of Ireland for Kerry, Deirdre Twomey says COVID-19 poses a huge challenge, and communities have impressed with their sense of partnership, passion and ambition.