Caherciveen residents to continue protest until direct provision centre closed

A group of Caherciveen residents say they will continue to protest until a direct provision centre in the town is closed.

It comes as a resident at the centre says everyone should be removed from the facility.

There’s been concern and anger among locals and residents due to the manner in which the centre, located in the former Skellig Star Hotel, was opened and following a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff.

Chair of the Caherciveen Community and Business Alliance, Jack Fitzpatrick says they will continue to protest until the centre is closed:

Meanwhile, a resident of the direct provision centre says she is not impressed by the apology issued by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Sne Mkhize says the only option is to remove all residents from the centre as she feels not enough has been done to protect them from COVID-19

The Department of Justice says in relation to meals the centre is moving to self-catering in the coming period, residents are offered a varied menu and meals are staggered and social distancing is maintained.

The Department says residents practising Ramadan are facilitated.

It adds there are cleaning duties in place for staff to disinfect the centre and hand sanitiser, sprays, gloves, masks and face shields are supplied.