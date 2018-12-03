Caherciveen fisherman wins national BIM award

A Caherciveen fisherman has won the national Bord Iascaigh Mhara award for sustainable fishing.

Alex Crowley and his crew on the inshore vessel, the MFV Emma Lou, won the award after adapting their fishing practices to make them more environmentally friendly.

37 individuals and businesses were shortlisted for 11 BIM awards which recognised achievement in the seafood sector under sustainability, innovation and competitiveness.





Over 14,500 people work in the sector and it contributes €1.15 billion to our economy.