The Caha Tunnel will remain closed for most of March.

Kerry County Council confirmed the N71 Kenmare to Glengariff Road between Molly Gallivan’s Visitor Centre and the Kerry/Cork county bounds will remain closed until March 26th.

The road has been closed since February 1st to repair two slippages of the Releagh retaining wall, and was originally scheduled to reopen on March 1st.

The council has now confirmed these works will continue until Friday March 26th.