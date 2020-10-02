CAB seizes cash, a car, cocaine and a caravan following a raid in North Kerry

CAB has seized cash, a car, cocaine and a caravan following a raid in North Kerry.

The Criminal Assets Bureau, with the assistance of local gardaí and the Garda Southern Region Armed Support Unit, conducted a search in Listowel this morning.

It was the second major operation to take place in North Kerry in as many days.





This morning’s operation was targeting the assets and activities of an organised criminal group based in Listowel, which is suspected of being involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Four property searches and one professional search were conducted, during which the following were seized: €12,600 in cash; A 141 Mercedes car; two Rolex watches; a caravan (which is believed to have been stolen); suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000; and electronic devices and documents.

The Garda Press Office says this case was referred to CAB by a local profiler, demonstrating the bureau’s commitment to targeting the assets of persons involved in criminality right across the country.

This is the second major garda operation in North Kerry in as many days.

A man, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of having committed organised crime offences, remains in custody.

It was part of an operation where €4 million was also seized, following a search in Kerry and another in Laois.