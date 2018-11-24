A Busy Weekend for Kerry Teams In Munster Club Championships

Kerry teams are hitting the pitch this weekend in the Munster Club Championship
In the Munster Intermediate Club Final Kilcummin face Fermoy in Mallow at 1:30
Kilcummin Manager Willie Maher previews
Meanwhile in the Munster Senior Club Championship Dr Crokes go up against Miltown Malbay in the Gaelic Grounds in Limericak. That game also at 1:30
Niall O’Callaghan is Dr Crokes Selector
Crokes captain is John Payne
Michael Burns is a Dr Crokes Player
Conor Cleary is lining out for Miltown Malbay
And giving his views on tomorrow’s game is Ambrose O Donovan