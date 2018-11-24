A Busy Weekend for Kerry Teams In Munster Club Championships

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry teams are hitting the pitch this weekend in the Munster Club Championship

In the Munster Intermediate Club Final Kilcummin face Fermoy in Mallow at 1:30

Kilcummin Manager Willie Maher previews


Meanwhile in the Munster Senior Club Championship Dr Crokes go up against Miltown Malbay in the Gaelic Grounds in Limericak. That game also at 1:30

Niall O’Callaghan is Dr Crokes Selector

Crokes captain is John Payne

Michael Burns is a Dr Crokes Player

Conor Cleary is lining out for Miltown Malbay

And giving his views on tomorrow’s game is Ambrose O Donovan

