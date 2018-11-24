A Busy Weekend for Kerry Teams In Munster Club Championships

Kerry teams are hitting the pitch this weekend in the Munster Club Championship

In the Munster Intermediate Club Final Kilcummin face Fermoy in Mallow at 1:30

Kilcummin Manager Willie Maher previews

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Willie.mp3





Meanwhile in the Munster Senior Club Championship Dr Crokes go up against Miltown Malbay in the Gaelic Grounds in Limericak. That game also at 1:30

Niall O’Callaghan is Dr Crokes Selector

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/NiallOCallaghan.mp3

Crokes captain is John Payne

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JohnPayne.mp3

Michael Burns is a Dr Crokes Player

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Micheal-Burns.mp3

Conor Cleary is lining out for Miltown Malbay

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/malbay.mp3