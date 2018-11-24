A Busy Weekend Ahead For Kingdom Basketball

Lost of action in the world of Kerry basketball this weekend.

In the Men’s Super League, Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin have home advantage tonight when they welcome Belfast Star to Killorglin Sports Centre at 7.15.

Meanwhile. Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have an 8pm start away to Templeogue at Oblate Hall Inchicore.





In Men’s Division One, Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney entertain Portlaoise Panthers in Killarney at 7.30 while in Women’s Division One, Team Tom McCarthy’s Castleisland are away to Trinity Meteors at 5.30pm

Eamonn Foley previews the Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin match

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SatKeanes.mp3

Liz Galwey looks ahead of the Team Tom McCarthy match

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/LizGalwey.mp3

Matt O’Neill looks at the Lakers side

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mattlakers-6.mp3