Busy night for Kerry’s fire service with more than a dozen gorse fires

Fire fighters from Kerry County Council were called to at least a dozen seperate gorse fires overnight, including one in Killarney, which took most of the night to bring under control.

The gorse and bog fires occurred mostly in the greater Killarney area, but were also reported in Tralee and West Kerry.

In what a spokeswoman for Limerick Fire Control described it as an exceptionally busy night, units were called out to incidents at Short Mountain, Tralee; Muckross, Killarney; Loughgittane, Glenflesk, Beaufort, Cahersiveen, Dingle, Kenmare, Inch, Cromane, Killorglin, Sneem and Castlecove.

The largest of the gorse fires was at Muckross, Killarney.

It was originally reported to Limerick Fire Control at around 6pm last evening, but units had to return to it on two more occasions, before it was eventually brought under control at 25 past 4 this morning.

Another gorse fire at Cahersiveen, which was reported at 20 to 7 last evening, was not brought under control until 2am.

In addition to the gorse fires, fire services from Killorglin were also called out to a shed fire at Callinafercy west, with back-up units needed from Tralee.

Units from Sneem also attended a large gorse fire at Liss, Castlecove, which was first reported at ten to 9 last night; while another at Derry-na-salla took several hours to bring under control.