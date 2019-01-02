Busy Christmas for Southdoc

Southdoc experienced as busy a Christmas as 2017, despite there being no flu epidemic in the country.

Preliminary figures from the out-of-hours medical service for Kerry and Cork show that it dealt with over 12,000 (12,179) cases between the 22nd of December and New Year’s Day.

St Stephen’s Day was the busiest day for Southdoc with 1,869 people being dealt with; this also marked the busiest day of the month of December and of the whole of 2018.





The service saw more children and people over 70 throughout Christmas, and despite there being no flu epidemic at the moment, Dr Eamonn Shanahan says it was a very busy period for Southdoc.