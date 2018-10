A live busking competition will be held in Tralee this weekend to celebrate the town retaining the Purple Flag.

Tralee Chamber Alliance has teamed up with local bars for the Live on the Mall event – all to celebrate night-life in Tralee.

The competition will take place from 6 to 9pm tonight, tomorrow and Sunday.





There will also be a series of live gigs in pubs throughout the town and Kerry County Council will light up public buildings in purple.