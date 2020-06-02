Businesses can avail of new supports from South Kerry Skillnet

Businesses in the county can avail of new supports from South Kerry Skillnet.

The multi-sectoral network was set up to promote the development of sustainable and vibrant communities in the south Kerry area, and is contracted by South Kerry Development Partnership.

It has started a COVID-19 Support Initiative and is offering a range of online courses to business during the pandemic.

South Kerry Skillnet also provides programmes to SMEs across a wide range of sectors, and will work with businesses to identify learning and development needs and develop plans to suit their needs.

To find out more about South Kerry Skillnet supports, visit https://www.kerryskillnet.ie/training/