In Business – March 25th, 2021

On In Business this week, Amber Galwey is joined by Brid McElligott and Sarah Flaherty from the Munster Technological University to discuss the work being done to support the enterprise ecosystem locally and the role Kerry’s hub network will play in the county’s post-COVID recovery. Miriam Simon, the founder of retail strategy website pto.ie and the creator of The Retail Powerhouse, shares her seven key strategies to help small businesses thrive. We will hear about The Social Market – a newly launched Kerry business and Tom Kennedy of the NeighbourFood Killarney explains how the market’s been growing and expanding despite the current restrictions.