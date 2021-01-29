In Business – January 28th, 2021

On this week’s In Business Amber Galwey is joined by Helen Burns Action Coach Kerry to hear about growing businesses in a virtual world, Castleisland woman Rosaleen Wall has set up a new business called Baby WonderWall and Amber will also hear from Jamie Finn, whose business On The Ball Team Building has received an All-Star Business Accreditation award.

