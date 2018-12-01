A business group in Caherciveen says the town is going backwards.

Yesterday’s meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District received a deputation from the New Market Street East End Business Owners group, which claims Caherciveen is the worst performing town in the county.

The business group says it’s concerned for jobs and livelihoods in the town due to the continual decline of Caherciveen.





Jack Fitzpatrick, speaking for the deputation, says initiatives and developments deployed over the past 25 years in the town were welcome, however, they’ve had little impact.

He says the main thoroughfare through the town from New Market Street is marred with derelict commercial and dwelling buildings; if this continues, he says visitors will drive through the town without stopping.

Photographs were shown to the MD meeting, highlighting some of the derelict properties in Caherciveen, many of which are street side.

Councillor Michael Cahill, who brought the deputation, says the town is on its knees, and he called on the council to assist the business community in Caherciveen.

Additionally, Councillor John Francis Flynn claims there are 23 vacant houses over a 300-metre stretch in the South Kerry town.

In response, Kerry County Council said many of the town’s properties and amenities could be developed or renovated through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.