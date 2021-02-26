In Business – Febrauary 25th, 2021

On this week’s In Business with Amber Galwey, Business Advisor & Training Co-Ordinator at the Kerry Local Enterprise Office, Fiona Leahy outlines what events are taking place in Kerry and nationwide during Local Enterprise Week. It takes place next week from March 1st to 5th, Managing Director of Peninsula Ireland, Moira Grassick discusses the importance of taking annual leave during the Level 5 restrictions and the impact of having a backlog of annual leave on employers, The EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme is open for nominations. John Higgins, EY Ireland Strategy and Transactions Partner calls for entrepreneurs in Kerry to submit their nominations before the March 16th deadline & Kerry woman Mairead O’Connell has set up an Instagram account called Remote Bookkeeper where she offers different tips and advice on claiming tax back and helps people understand the tax they pay.