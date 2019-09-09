Bus Eireann responds to criticism over Kerry passengers stranded at CUH

Bus Eireann has defended accusations that Kerry passengers are regularly being left stranded at the bus stop at Cork University Hospital.

A number of passengers contacted Radio Kerry, claiming they were refused permission to board buses at CUH in recent weeks, because the buses were already full.

Many of those affected were returning home to Kerry after cancer treatment.

A representative of Kerry bus drivers also claimed that bus drivers are regularly being verbally abused by passengers who’re not allowed on board.

A statement from Bus Eireann today says the company sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to customers.

It says that because of limited resources, it’s not always possible to put on additional coaches when routes are very busy.

The company also advises Kerry passengers attending CUH, to alternatively take a bus into the city centre, and to board the bus to Kerry from their central bus station.