Bus Eireann confirms newest buses in county are eleven years old

Bus Eireann has confirmed that the newest buses in the county are eleven years old.

Yesterday, Bus Eireann announced over 100 new buses will be introduced this year across the country, including in Kerry, where it operates eight public service obligation routes.

A Radio Kerry listener, who worked for Bus Eireann, previously claimed that Kerry’s fleet was much older than other counties’, and that one vehicle has clocked up over one million kilometres.





In response, Bus Eireann says the latest investment will facilitate a consequential improvement in the age profile of all vehicles, including those operating in Kerry.

It did not address the one-million-kilometre claim.

SIPTU representative Fran McDonald says transport links in rural Ireland must not be neglected.