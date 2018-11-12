Bus Eireann asked to provide shuttle bus so mid Kerry students don’t get wet on way to school

Bus Éireann has been asked to provide a shuttle bus, so students in mid Kerry don’t get wet during a half-mile journey to school.

Students attending two second-level schools in Killorglin, are currently being bussed as far as the Fair Field in the town – but they walk the remaining part of the journey, which is around point eight of a kilometre.

Parents say their children regularly get wet on this journey, and also have to carry heavy school bags.





Kerry TD John Brassil, as well as local councillor John Francis Flynn, have contacted Bus Éireann and asked that a shuttle bus be provided, so the students don’t have to walk the final part of the journey.

Cllr Flynn says many parents are forced to drive their children to school on wet mornings, despite paying for their bus ticket.

He says, while many might think the parents are being over-indulgent, there are genuine health concerns behind this issue: