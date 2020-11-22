Bus Éireann announces improved service and new jobs in Kerry

Bus Éireann has announced the creation of new jobs and an improved service in Kerry.

Funding became available through the Government’s July stimulus package, which will allow Bus Éireann to expand its service.

21 new driver jobs will be created nationwide, and are based at Tralee, Ballina and Dundalk.

In conjunction with the National Transport Authority, Bus Éireann will offer customers an improved service on Route 275, the Tralee/Dingle route, as well as four other routes in Galway, Louth and Mayo.

The route upgrades were identified by the NTA and will include enhanced frequency in weekday and Saturday timetables, improved morning and evening peak services, and new Sunday timetables.