Burst pipe at Farranfore repaired but delays still likely for a number of hours

By
radiokerrynews
-

Kerry County Council says it’ll be early evening before works on the Tralee-Killarney road are complete.

The N22 at Farranfore Village was completely flooded earlier today due to a burst water main; the roadway also suffered severe damage.

Diversions are in place, which include travelling through Firies/Ballyfinnane for Tralee and Currans/Currow for Killarney.

The pipe has been repaired, however, works to repair to road structure are ongoing.

Communications Officer with Kerry County Council Owen O’Shea has the latest.

 

 

