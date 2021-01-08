Burial taking place today of man who died following Moyvane collision

The burial will take place today of the man who died following a single vehicle collision in Moyvane.

John Walshe, better known as Dada, of Bruach Na Gaile, Moyvane, and formally of Gortnaskehy, Ballybunion, died following the collision on Main Street, Moyvane during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Mr Walshe, who was in his forties, was the sole occupant of the car.

A private mass for John Walshe will take place this afternoon in St John’s Church, Ballybunion, followed by burial in Killahenny Cemetery.