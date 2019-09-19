Building begins on accommodation unit at KDYS eurOg Killarney

Building works have begun on a new accommodation unit at KDYS eurOg Killarney – the only European Youth Centre in Ireland.

It’s the flagship centre of the Kerry Diocesan Youth Service, and was awarded the European Youth Centre Quality Label in 2017, one of only 13 centres in 47 member countries of the Council of Europe.

The building works, which began yesterday, will see a 49-bed accommodation wing called [email protected] added to the KDYS Centre, alongside the Friary in Killarney.

There’ll also be a range workshop rooms, meeting spaces, and a coffee shop, which will be open for the public.

KDYS CEO Tim O’Donoghue says the new accommodation will create opportunities for young people from all over the world to stay in Killarney.