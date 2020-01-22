Budgets for Kerry disability groups to be cut by thousands of euro

Disability service providers in Kerry are to be cut thousands of euro in funding this year.

Letters have been sent to local providers by the HSE outlining a nationwide 0.7% cut to such groups.

This will result in a cut of €160,000 for St Mary of the Angels and €60,000 for the Kerry Parents and Friends Association.

This announcement has caused widespread concern amongst disability groups around the county.

Jack Fitzpatrick of St Mary of the Angels’ Parents’ and Relatives’ Association, says the most vulnerable people are going to suffer:

Sinn Féin General Election candidate Pa Daly, has criticised the cut to disability services stating it’s unnecessary and regressive.

Councillor Daly says these cuts must be immediately reversed, adding Sinn Féin are fully committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our society.