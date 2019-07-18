Budget airline EasyJet appoints Kerry resident to its role of Chief Operating

Budget airline EasyJet has appointed a Kerry resident to its role of Chief Operating Officer.

In recent weeks, Peter Bellew announced he is stepping down from his current role at Ryanair at the end of this year.

He originally joined Ryanair from Kerry Airport in 2001, where he was marketing manager; he was involved in such deals as the creation of the Farranfore to London route.

Mr Bellew also served as Deputy Chief Executive with Malaysia Air, before returning to Ireland.

EasyJet is a British low-cost carrier, with headquarters in London.