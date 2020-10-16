Bryan Riley, West End, Sneem.

A private family funeral will take place for Bryan. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so by forming a guard of honour as Bryan’s funeral cortége passes through Sneem at 10.45am approximately on Saturday (17th Oct) followed by burial at 11am in Sneem Cemetery. Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors Sneem.

