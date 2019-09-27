Brown & White Jack Russell with a greyish face is missing from the Ballinorig South, Tralee area since last night. Terrier answers to Sam and is micro-chipped. Any information please phone 087 2964858
Fungi becomes an official Guinness World Record holder
Dingle’s famous dolphin is now an official Guinness World Record holder.In recent days, Fungi has been verified as the title holder for the Longest...
Kerry farmer named Rural Innovation Ambassador
A north Kerry farmer has won a European award.Kate Carmody from Beale is among the winners of this year's European Rural Innovation Contest for...
UHK asking patients to keep emergency department for those who need it most
UHK is asking patients to keep the emergency department for those who need it most.The hospital says it’s currently experiencing significant overcrowding and, therefore,...
The Mortgage Process – September 26, 2019
Territory Sales Manager for Permanent TSB in Kerry Martin Lucey discusses the mortgage process and what is required for applicants.
IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame – September 26, 2019
Radio Kerry CEO Paul Byrne has been inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame. His induction follows his announcement that he plans...
In Deep Water – September 26, 2019
Michael Brennan, Political Editor with the Sunday Business Post. His book In Deep Water, tells the story of the creation of Irish Water and...