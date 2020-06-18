Brown Labrador missing from Clounmacon Listowel area since yesterday evening. Dog answers to Winnie, was wearing a black collar & is micro-chipped. Any information please contact owner on 087 9474504 that’s 087 9474504
Emergency services respond to accident near Waterville
The Coast Guard, the Shannon Rescue 115 Helicopter and the ambulance service are at the scene of an accident near Waterville.A woman who was...
Kerry family had €9.7 million winning lotto ticket in a handbag for almost a...
A Kerry family had a €9.7 million winning lotto ticket in a handbag for almost a week before checking it.The National Lottery says the...
Castleisland man pays tribute to late friend Detective Garda Colm Horkan
A Castleisland man has paid tribute to Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was shot dead while on duty in Roscommon.Last night Detective Garda Colm...
CAO Choices: Myriad Options at IT Tralee – June 17th, 2020
Leaving Cert students are weighing up their options as to what third-level courses they would like to study. There are many degree options available...
A Problem Shared – June 17th, 2020
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony join Jerry to give their perspective on listeners’ problems.
FF and FG Councillors’ Views on Government Formation – June 17th, 2020
News editor Treasa Murphy surveyed Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil Kerry County Councillors to get their views on whether they support the Programme for...