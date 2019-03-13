Brother of fisherman who drowned gives evidence at Tralee court

A Portuguese national has told a court about the day his brother drowned after falling overboard from a fishing vessel in 2016.

Dingle-based company Iasc Geal Teoranta has entered not guilty pleas to three charges of breaching the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act arising from an alleged accident on one of its fishing trawlers in which a crewman drowned.

Jose Alberto Nova Vareiro was involved in deploying nets into the Atlantic Ocean to fish for prawns when he was caused to fall overboard on June 30th 2016.





Julio Manuel Nova Vareiro told Tralee Circuit Court he has been fishing since the age of 14 and continues to work on Cu na Mara trawler.

On the day of the accident, Julio said there were five crew members working at the small space at the rear of the boat in very rough sea conditions.

Julio said Alberto was thrown off balance as he was reaching to connect the net to the winch rope and was thrown into the sea.

Julio said Alberto was ten metres behind the boat and his lifejacket was fully inflated but after 3 or 4 minutes it deflated.

Two life rings were thrown to Alberto but he couldn’t reach them and was in difficulty; Julio said he was in panic.

After being in the water for ten minutes, another crewman jumped into the sea and helped bring Alberto aboard.

Efforts to revive Alberto by the crew over 45 minutes proved unsuccessful.

Julio said Alberto was not wearing a safety harness while carrying out his duties, he said it has always been this way on Cu na Mara and continues to be.

Julio said this would also be the case in other boats and in Spain.

He said he would not be tied up when doing this task as one could get an arm or leg snagged in the net and it can be dangerous.