In accordance with HSE and Government Directives the Requiem Mass and Cremation will be held privately. Enquiries to Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.
Your Chance To Win In The Kerry Camogie Challenge
Kerry camogie star Niamh Leen and her team-mates are encouraging people to take part in The Kerry Camogie Challenge.Niamh has posted the following on...
Kerry Legend Sean Walsh; An Interview
Kerry football legend Sean Walsh reminiscesPart OnePart Two
Evening Sports Update
OLYMPICSThere have been more calls for this summer's Olympics to be postponed.America's athletics governing body USA Track and Field wants the Tokyo Games, which...
Duo Reflect On Cheltenham Success
The horse that won the Foxhunters Chase on the Friday of Cheltenham was called 'It Came To Pass'.The race winner is trained by Eugene...
Mikie Joe O’ Regan, Meenagishaugh, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore
In accordance with the national guidelines and in the interest of public health, Mikie's funeral will be strictly private. A memorial Mass to celebrate...
