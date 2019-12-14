Brosna and St Senans Do Battle Tomorrow In North Kerry Final

By
radiokerrysport
-

It’s Brosna up against St Senans in the North Kerry Senior Football Final tomorrow.

The game throws in at 2 O Clock in Ballylongford.

Brosna Manager is Liam Brosnan

Mark Bourke is in-charge of the St Senans side

