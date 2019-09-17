Brochures promoting Kerry to be distributed in France and Germany

Brochures promoting Kerry have been translated and are to be distributed in France and Germany.

The County Kerry Activity Brochure, which was published last year, has now been reproduced in French and German.

Tourism Ireland had agreed to distribute them through their networks in France and Germany, promoting activities and attractions in Kerry to both target markets.

Cllr Norma Foley queried whether there would be further funding available to translate the brochure into other languages including Chinese, to create further opportunities for the county.