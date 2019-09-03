Brochure launched promoting Kerry amenities

A brochure which showcases and promotes Kerry’s amenities has been launched.

Kerry County Council published the guide which provides information about, directions to, and images of the county’s parks, gardens and woodlands.

Ballyseedy Wood, Bonane Heritage Park and Childers Park and Woodlands in Listowel are among those featured along with gardens in Derrynane, Killarney, Milltown, Camp and Kenmare.

Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin and Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Niall Kelleher launched it earlier at Killarney House and Gardens.

The brochure is available on www.kerrycoco.ie and will be distributed to tourist offices, accommodation providers and the amenities featured.