A male Brittany spaniel is missing from the Bridge Road, Listowel since yesterday morning. Dog is red and white in colour and was wearing a collar without ID. Any information please phone 087 6173403.
Expressions of interest to be sought on new Tralee events centre
Expressions of interest are to be sought for a new 2,000-seater conference and event centre for Tralee.Mayor of Tralee, Jim Finucane says a number...
Five bull calves born in Currow in rare one-in-eleven-million event
Five bull calves were born in Currow in a rare event last weekend - the chances of such an occurrence are just one-in-eleven-million.The calves...
Tralee councillor feels disabled parking permits handed out too freely by doctors
A Tralee councillor feels Disabled Person's Parking Permits have been handed out too freely by doctors.Cllr Terry O'Brien, who works with the Irish Wheelchair...
Trip to the Cottage – September 2nd, 2019
Terrace Talk – September 2nd, 2019
On this week's Terrace Talk Liam Brosnan, Denny Long, John Kennedy & Donal Barry review the Kerry v Dublin All-Ireland Final
I Live in Fear for my Life – September 2nd, 2019
Jerry interviewed Pat O’Brien whose home and family cars were attacked in Ballyspillane, Killarney in the early hours of last Friday morning.