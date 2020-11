Earlier this year, you would have heard, a young Kerry footballer is to join the ranks of an AFL club.

Dingle’s Deividas Uosis will soon join Brisbane Lions.

Uosis will join county colleagues, Mark O’Connor, also from the same Dingle club, and Stefan Okunbor, who are both with Geelong, in Australia, having tested impressively in the AFL’s Europe Combine last December.

Deividas joined us on Terrace Talk earlier