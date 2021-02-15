Briquette shortage hits Kerry retailers

A Kerry shop owner says it could be up to two months before he gets more peat briquettes.

Retailers around the country are reporting a shortage in stock, with some being forced to import briquettes from overseas.

It’s understood that Bord na Móna’s production has been impacted by peat being wetter this year.

Kieran McAuliffe of Kieran’s XL Shop in Knocknagoshel says there has been a strong demand for briquettes since Christmas as more people are at home due to the lockdown.

His supply will run out tomorrow and he has been told that it could be up to two months before he gets more briquettes.

Kieran McAuliffe says customers are shocked:

