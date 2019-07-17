Bridie Woods nee Keane, 6 Carran Court, Killorglin.

Funeral will arrive on Thursday evening to St. James’ Church, Killorglin at 7pm. Requiem mass will take place in St. James Church, Killorglin on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Peter Nolan, Kilcooley, Ardfert and formerly of Cadanstown, Co. Offaly.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (July 18th) from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley on Friday for...
Brendan Griffin says he has confidence in the Health Minister
Kerry's junior minister says he has confidence in the Health Minister.Simon Harris is under pressure as to when he knew about the latest controversy...
Helena O’Keeffe (née Shine), Asdee West, Listowel and formerly of Direen, Athea, Co. Limerick.
Rosary this evening (Wed July 16th) at her residence in Asdee West from 7.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry,...
18 men charged with dangerous driving during Rally of the Lakes to have cases...
18 men charged with dangerous driving following the Rally of the Lakes will have their cases heard in September. Aged between 21 and 27, the...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSEast Kerry Junior Championship 2019 sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture CentreCurrow 3-15 Firies 0-12Killarney Legion 1-11 Gneeveguilla 0-10Dr Crokes 0-10 Spa 3-13Scartaglen 1-12...
Ballymac Man Into Munster Handball Semi-Final
There was a win for Ballymac's Daire Keane in the Munster 60 x 30 Junior Singles Quarter Final.He overcame Cork's Shane Flynn 21-7, 21-16.
Kerry Supporters Bus For Munster Under 20s Final
The Kerry Supporters Club will be running a bus to tomorrow night's Munster Under 20s Football Final in Cork.All seats must be booked by...