Bridie Woods nee Keane, 6 Carran Court, Killorglin.

-

Funeral will arrive on Thursday evening to St. James’ Church, Killorglin at 7pm.  Requiem mass will take place in St. James Church, Killorglin on Friday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

