Bridie Roper née O’Neill, New Street & Renard Point, Cahirciveen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen tomorrow Thursday (Nov 1st) from 6pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8pm. Funeral mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killavarnogue Cemetery. Donations if desired to Valentia Community Hospital.