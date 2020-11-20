Bridie Riordan, Riordan’s Shop, Cromane Cross, Killorglin.

Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, nephew-in-law, nieces-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by her dear sisters Margaret, Mary (Maguire) & Hannah (Delaney).

A private family funeral will take place for Bridie with requiem mass on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm in the Star of the Sea Church, Cromane. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

