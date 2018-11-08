Bridie O’Neill, Shinnagh, Rathmore & formerly of Partana, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore tomorrow Friday (Nov 9th) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11.30am.. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

