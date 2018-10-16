Bridie O’Grady (née Hartigan), Park Road, Killarney & formerly of Ballyhahill, Co.Limerick.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday, (Oct.17th), from 6pm – 8pm. Remains arriving at the Church of the Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney on Thursday morning (Oct.18th), for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. Rosary will take place at her daughter, Budge & Joe Casey’s house in Ballyhar at 9pm this Tuesday evening (Oct.16th).

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Palliative Care. Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore.