Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday. Owing to official restrictions to combat the spread of Coronavirus, the Requiem Mass is restricted to family member only. Burial will take place in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
OLYMPICSThe International Olympic Committee say this summer's games in Tokyo will go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.The IOC has been in discussions today with...
Bridie O’Connor née Carmody, Lohercannon, Tralee and formerly of West Commons, Ardfert
Three people hospitalised after Tralee crash
Gardaí say three people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Tralee.However, they say their injuries are not life-threatening.The three-car collision occurred...
Two month stop on payments crucial to Covid-19 response
The Kerry-born campaigner who helped reveal the tracker mortgage scandal is calling for a two-month pause on the payment of bills, loans, tax, rent,...
Kerry TD says student nurses should be paid for Covid-19 response
Student nurses on work placements across the country should be paid for helping to fight the coronavirus outbreak, according to Kerry's Fianna Fáil TD.Norma...
SOCCERReports have emerged suggesting that Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021.The Norwegian FA has tweeted that the tournament will be moved inside...
RACINGThe 2020 Grand National has been cancelled.Next month's race at Aintree was due to take place on the 4th of April.But the Jockey Club...