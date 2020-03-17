Bridie O’Connor née Carmody, Lohercannon, Tralee and formerly of West Commons, Ardfert

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday. Owing to official restrictions to combat the spread of Coronavirus, the Requiem Mass is restricted to family member only. Burial will take place in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.