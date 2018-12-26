Bridie O Rahilly (née Guerin), Gortroe, Fossa, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday evening (Dec 27th), from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Palliative Care.