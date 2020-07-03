Bridie Neville née Donovan, Ash Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee and formerly of St. Alban’s London.

Sons Michael and David,nephew, nieces, her wonderful neighbours Denis, Gina, Shelley and Denise Culloty, extended family and wide circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Bridie. Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****