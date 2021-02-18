Bridie McElligott (née Moore), Tournageehy, Listowel and late of Glenalappa, Moyvane.

Predeceased by her husband Tim. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Tom and Denis, daughter Lelia (Blake), grandchildren Laura, Peter, Ronan, Daniel and Ellen, son-in-law Tony, daughter-in-law Sue and also Marian, sister-in-law Helen (McElligott), nephews, nieces, extended family, wonderful carers, neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Bridie, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senans Church, Irremore, on Saturday morning at 11 a. m, which will be live-streamed on the Irremore Facebook page, with burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery.

