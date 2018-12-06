Bridie Mc Carthy née Dowling, Gurtdromasilihy, Moyvane and late of Duagh.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this evening from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR