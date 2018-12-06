Bridie Mc Carthy née Dowling, Gurtdromasilihy, Moyvane and late of Duagh.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel this evening from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.
Latest News
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
Brian O'Driscoll has shone a light on the use of painkillers at the top end of rugby.It follows a survey of international players which...
Former Kerry Manager Agrees With Suggestion To Trial 13-A-Side Games
Former Kerry Football Manager, Mickey Ned O’Sullivan says that reducing the number of players on teams from 15 to 13 should be trialed with...
Sheila O’Carroll née O’Sullivan, Lacca, Ballyduff.
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Friday (Dec 7th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm to St. Peter & Paul's Church....
Jim Murphy, Ballincrossing, Ballyduff & formerly of the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee.
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Friday (Dec 7th) from 6pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm to St. Peter & Paul's Church....
Kerry-owned Greyhounds Running Tonight In Cork, Limerick & Dublin
There are plenty of Kerry-owned dogs running tonight at various meetings around the country.Starting in Limerick where Lissycasey Jayne for Jayne Donlon of Listowel...
Latest Sports
