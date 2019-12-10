Bridie Keane née Costello, Drombeg, Listowel and late of Trieneragh, Duagh

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing in Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Wednesday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

