Bridie Hoare née Walsh, Castle Demesne, Tralee and formerly of Glen, Cloghane, Castlegregory.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Pierce (Percy) and her brothers, Fr. Pat, Martin and Jack. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary, Joan and Eileen and sons John, Tom, Pierce and Patrick, grandchildren, brothers Fr. James and Tom, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Eileen Walsh, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for Bridie with requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. John’s Church, Tralee, streamed on www.stjohns.ie followed by interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to www.concern.net, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

