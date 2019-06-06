Bridie Galvin née O’Shea, College St., Castlegregory & late of Glenmane, Camp.

Rosary this evening (Thursday June 6th) in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory at 8pm. Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory tomorrow Friday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.